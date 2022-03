Forza Horizon 5 fans will have a number of exciting new cars to look forward to in the game in the very near future. Reliable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia has revealed a list of six new vehicles that will apparently release in the game over the next month and a half. While we always advise readers to take leaks with a grain of salt, since the Tweet was posted yesterday, three of the cars have been officially confirmed by Xbox and Playground Games. That certainly lends plausibility to the rest of the list, and it just goes to show how accurate @ALumia_Italia can be!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO