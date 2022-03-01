ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Glow In The Dark Basketball Court & Giant Lite Brite Being Installed in Downtown Rochester

By Dunken
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a kid, I would play basketball all of the time. There were many times I would still be out practicing hours after the sun went. I always wished the light on the garage was brighter so I could keep playing, but eventually, I’d always have to go in because it...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Enjoy a Delectable Fish Fry at One of These Rochester Spots

Now that lent has started, one of the biggest questions people have been asking on social media is "Who has the best fish fry?". I asked around and checked out some local resources and found 8 places in the Rochester area and a few more outside of town that are busy frying up some fish for us to enjoy.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#Brite#Downtown Rochester#Lite#Social Lights#Rda#Giant#The Wall Of Lights
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
106.9 KROC

10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota

The cost of everything has increased a ton over the past year, but especially the cost of buying a home. The housing market is absolutely nuts (I could complain about that all day!) but we're here to talk about the most expensive places to live in Minnesota based on the average price of a home in the area. We'll dream for a second that we can afford these.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

One of the Best Italian Restaurants in the Country is in Wisconsin

We've got plenty of delicious restaurants of all kinds in Minnesota. But apparently, none of our Italian restaurants measure up to the standards of Italian restaurants elsewhere in the country! Ridiculous, I know, but according to this list from Thrillist, one of the best Italian restaurants in the US is one of our next-door neighbors.
WAUWATOSA, WI
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy