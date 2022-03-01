ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Father kills three children, himself in California church shooting

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3HYT_0eSHjPHG00

( The Hill ) — A father reportedly killed his three children, a woman and himself at a Sacramento, Calif., church Monday evening, in what authorities are describing as a “domestic violence” incident.

Sergeant Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said that the three children were all under 15, reports FOX 40 Sacramento .

“This was not a random shooting,” said Grassman, according to the Sacramento Bee . The shooter and victims “all knew each other,” he said.

Grassmann also called the shooting a “domestic violence incident,” according to USA Today .

California, Oregon, Washington ending school mask mandate after March 11

The woman who was killed seems to have been supervising the shooter’s visit with his children, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The shooter came in and — what appears to be — killed the person was supervising the visit, killed his own three children and then turned the gun on himself,” Sherriff Scott Jones told the Bee. He said that the woman may have been a church employee or a social worker.

Law enforcement said that they were called by a church employee who heard gunshots around 5 p.m.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard,” wrote Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a tweet after the shooting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted : “Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
Oregon State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Fox 40 Sacramento#The Sacramento Bee#Usa Today#The Sheriff S Office
WKBN

Ex cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison testified in his own defense Wednesday about his actions during the police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, saying the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKBN

Tainted water ‘shatters’ Native Hawaiians’ trust in military

Nearly 6,000 people, mostly those living in military housing at or near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, got sick after petroleum-laced water came pouring out of their taps late last year. Residents worry fresh water for broader Oahu also is in danger because the aging tank system sits above an aquifer that provides drinking water to most of the island and has a history of leaks.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy