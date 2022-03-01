ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Your outdoor photos published March 2022

Independent Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo share your photo with the Outdoors section, send a copy in an...

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Basin Herald

Youth Outdoors Unlimited banquet March 5

MOSES LAKE — Tickets are on sale for the annual Youth Outdoors Unlimited fundraising banquet March 5. YOU is a Moses Lake organization that gives young people with physical challenges or life-threatening illnesses the chance to go on a fishing or hunting adventure. The action begins with a silent auction at 4:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Lake Front Hotel, 300 W. Marina Drive.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
Farm and Dairy

How to hunt for deer antler sheds

I’ve never intentionally gone shed hunting, but my daughter, Vayda, and I have been lucky enough to find antler sheds in the spring on a couple of occasions. Vayda has an eye for deer antler sheds. She was only four years old when she found her first deer antler....
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Video: Fisherman Accidentally Drags His Buddy—and Their Shelter—Across the Ice

“It’s the little things in life,” people will tell you—generally emphasizing an appreciation of the small daily details that we often forget or ignore. Well, it’s also the little things that can make for some of our most memorable experiences. The guys in this video intended to have a relaxing and, sure, hopefully exciting day of fishing. But simply forgetting to un-hitch the tow-sled shelter resulted in something that they’ll (hopefully) be able to laugh about for years.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Outdoors
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Black Bear Charges Canadian Bowhunter

Anyone who spends time in bear country always entertains the idea that they could be charged by a bear, but never truly imagines it happening until it does. Running into a bear will get your heart pumping pretty fast on its own, but when the bear acts aggressive it hits a whole new level.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WTOL-TV

Watch 2 bald eagles tend to nest on snowy California day

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A pair of bald eagles is tending their nest with a pair of eggs again this year near Big Bear Lake in the mountains of southern California. Streaming video from the Friends of Big Bear Valley shows both the female eagle, named Jackie, returning to the nest on a snowy morning to take over nesting duties from the larger male named Shadow.
ANIMALS
AFAR

Save up to 40 Percent During Patagonia’s Winter Sale

The Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket is 30 percent off right now in a variety of sizes and colors. Now through March 8, you can save big on jackets, snow gear, and more for men, women, and children. When it comes to durable, outdoor-ready duffle bags, Patagonia is one of AFAR’s...
SHOPPING
5NEWS

YOUR PHOTOS: February Ice Storm

JOHNSON, Ark. — Sleet, rain and some snow have covered Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Wednesday (Feb. 23), with slick conditions expected to last into the weekend. Take a look at some of the photos of the winter storm 5NEWS viewers have submitted. Arkansas Winter Weather viewer submissions.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Distinctly Montana

The Old Broke Rancher On the Brutal Winter of 1977-1978

For me, the winter of 77-78 began in earnest on Halloween day. That initial storm came whipping out of the east, bringing frigid cold and unseasonable precipitation. Those trick-or-treaters brave or foolhardy enough to go trawling for candy found their Luke Skywalker and Wonder Woman costumes inadequate to shut out the snow. I imagine many of them had to wonder if it were worth the Tootsie Rolls to brave the arctic conditions. And it just got worse, after that.
SKIING
The Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Feb. 27 - March 8

Santa Rosa: Join avid birdwatcher and environmental educator Nicole Barden for a morning of observing and listening for late-winter and early-spring birds. During a very slow hike of 1 -3 miles along grasslands and woodland edges, Barden will share her knowledge of local birds and give tips for identifying birds. Binoculars are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. 8 -11 a.m. Tickets: $35 per person or $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 13 and up are welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3LOBnCu.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

March Reading Month: Submit a photo, book from your school here

March is Reading Month -- and we want to show off your classroom!. Submit a photo (and info) to our March Reading Month gallery below to be featured on Local 4 News Today, we’ll be highlighting classrooms all month long. Be sure to include which book you’re reading, and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BHG

How to Choose the Perfect Fabric for Your Outdoor Furniture

Preparing for the warmer months often includes a porch refresh. With sofas, lounge chairs, and fun pillows, you can create a warm-weather oasis that showcases your personality. But it's important to consider which outdoor fabrics your products will be made from before buying. Depending on if you live in a...
APPAREL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Pick Up Your Trash!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we get to the end of the ice fishing season here in the midwest, it is very important that all of us make sure that we leave nothing behind on the ice as we remove our hard houses off the lakes.
ENVIRONMENT
Independent Record

Chris Haughee column: GIGO, ‘learning opportunities,’ and a mother named Olena

Last Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent in the Christian calendar. Lent is the 40 days, not counting Sundays, between Ash Wednesday and Easter morning. It is a time of spiritual pilgrimage where Christians all over the world practice purposeful introspection in order to honor God and the sacrifice of Jesus for the sins of all humanity.
RELIGION
Independent Record

Reels, jigs, fiddles and more: Dervish returns to The Myrna Loy

If you’ve been in a wee bit of a COVID funk these days, Dervish offers a healing dose of irresistibly lively music. One of the world’s favorite Irish bands, Dervish, performs at The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, just in time to welcome in St. Paddy’s Day.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy