Alabama AG calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss why he called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Marshall cosigned a letter, alongside 13 other attorney generals, calling for Mayorkas’ resignation last week. In a news release announcing the letter, Marshall claimed “Mayorkas is not only ignoring U.S. border security, he is actively promoting homeland ‘insecurity’ through policies of catch and release of offenders while refusing to deport dangerous criminals, even when required by federal law to do so.”
Marshall said his office has not heard back from Mayorkas regarding the letter.
