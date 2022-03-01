ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama AG calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary

By Austin Franklin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss why he called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Marshall cosigned a letter, alongside 13 other attorney generals, calling for Mayorkas’ resignation last week. In a news release announcing the letter, Marshall claimed “Mayorkas is not only ignoring U.S. border security, he is actively promoting homeland ‘insecurity’ through policies of catch and release of offenders while refusing to deport dangerous criminals, even when required by federal law to do so.”

Marshall said his office has not heard back from Mayorkas regarding the letter.

Snowflake Hunter
2d ago

This is why usual Democrat voters need to ensure Republicans win back the House in November. Otherwise you have an outlaw regime in the Biden administration that will not be held accountable for blatant violations of our laws- violations that may impact YOU or your family. Street crime, drug- and human trafficking are no respecters of the D or R behind your name. Only one party currently is upholding our laws at the city, state, and federal level. The other party is winking and turning a blind eye to criminality.

