ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fewer Rainy Days Are Bringing Earlier Springs

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5bzH_0eSHj9U700

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Never mind what the calendar says -- your plants will tell you when spring is here.

And even in Northern regions, they're leafing out earlier than ever in recent decades due to climate change. In a new study , researchers attribute the early greening to two key factors: warmer temperatures and fewer rainy days.

"This contrasting effect earlier in the year makes the plants think it is spring and start leaf onset earlier and earlier," study co-author Jian Wang said in a news release from Ohio State University. He's a doctoral student there in the Department of Geography.

Scientists already knew that warmer temperatures due to climate change had caused plants to leaf out sooner in the year in recent decades, but these new findings show that fewer rainy days are also a big reason why.

"Scientists have looked mainly at how temperature affects when leaves first appear and, if they considered precipitation at all, it was just the total amount," said study co-author Desheng Liu, a professor of geography at Ohio State. "But it isn't the total amount of precipitation that matters the most -- it is how often it rains."

Previous models suggested that by 2100, spring will arrive five to 10 days earlier than today, Liu said. But this new estimate, which factors in a decline in rainy days, suggests the season will begin another day or two earlier each decade.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from the United States, Europe and China, along with satellite images showing when vegetation started turning green from 1982 to 2018.

As rainy days declined over the years, spring arrived earlier for most areas in the Northern Hemisphere. One exception was grasslands in semi-arid regions, where the season was delayed slightly.

The researchers offered two key reasons why fewer rainy days bring spring to an earlier start for plants.

Rainy days are cloudy days, so fewer of them in late winter and early spring mean plants get more sunshine earlier in the year, which stimulates leaf growth.

Fewer cloudy days also mean daytime temperatures are higher and nighttime temperatures cool faster without clouds to trap the heat.

"We need to plan for a future where spring arrives earlier than we expected," Liu said in the release. "Our model gives us information to prepare."

The findings were recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change .

More information

The U.S. National Parks Service has more about climate change and plants .

SOURCE: Ohio State University, news release, Feb. 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Perfect spring day ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Abundant sunshine and relatively calm winds will dominate our weather story Wednesday. Take advantage of this, as our winds will turn much stronger beginning Thursday. We’ll hold on to the warm temps for most of central and southern New Mexico through Friday. The ABQ metro area will have its first 70° day […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

The final day of February brings spring-like warmth!

Temperatures broke above average on Sunday and marked the first day of what will be a very Spring-like pattern this upcoming week. It did begin quite chilly in the morning with a low in the 20s, but the abundant sunshine helped us warm up. In fact, it was our 3rd perfectly sunny day of the year with 0.0% cloud cover!
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

6 Invasive Insects You Should Need To Kill Immediately According to Scientists

Insects are cool (overlooking all legs). They break down by eating the dead and pollinating the plants, so we can grow enough plants to feed the world. Conservation encourages us to protect wildlife, especially insects that are currently under the barrels of insect apocalypse. According yo Gizmodo, experts have asked...
WILDLIFE
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Rainy Days#Healthday News#Ohio State University
Family Handyman

The Worst Poisonous and Invasive Plants for Your Yard

When you think of unwanted plants, things like dandelions, quack grass and other common weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind. But occasionally, we inadvertently plant a seedy character that takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomach ache (or worse) if eaten.
GARDENING
Dallas News

Warm weather brings taste of spring

An early preview of spring continues this week with above normal temperatures for the first days of March. Highs will once again climb into the mid 70s across North Texas today under sunny skies. The warm pattern will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. As...
TEXAS STATE
WISH-TV

Rainy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain to start the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We’re headed to the lower 60s today with showers and storms through the afternoon. We have a Flood Watch in effect for the southern half of the state through early Wednesday morning. We could see 1-2″ of rain by the end of the day. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
WAAY-TV

Gray and rainy this weekend before a stretch of sunny days

Clouds keep temperatures over ten degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. In between, another wave of rain moves through North Alabama. We'll pick up about three quarters of an inch of rain, but it won't be enough to create flash flooding concerns. Lows each morning will be in the 30s with highs near 50.
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

9 Vegetables To Plant in Winter

For much of the U.S., there's no need to shut down the garden once winter rolls in. Here's what to plant based on where you live. lay dormant over winter before germinating at the first signs of spring. While abiding this natural process is an age-old gardening practice, it wasn’t until 2006 when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially recognized it by adding “winter sowing” into its National Agriculture Library Thesaurus.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

What to do in the garden in March: Your 10-point spring checklist

March is the month where we say goodbye to winter and hello spring. With the clocks going forward on the 27th and daylight increasing, March is a busy time for gardeners with lots of planting, sowing and growing to be done. Whether it’s the vibrant trumpets of sounding daffodils, or...
GARDENING
PWLiving

Home Décor Planning: Transitioning to Spring

As the days get longer, the weather warmer, and the landscape slowly changes from brown and bleak to. colorful, there is a sense of anticipation for longer, sunnier days. It’s been a long winter, and we all may be yearning for a change in season. Spring signifies life, and the rebirth of nature is everywhere you look. It’s not too early to anticipate the change. Start planning how you will leave the cold days behind by doing some simple spring redecorating in your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: Icy cold, rainy days makes you appreciate your warm home

Recently, I was talking with some friends and we all agreed that icy cold, rainy days make us feel lazy and feel like not doing anything. I know I like to stay toasty warm, wrapped in my soft, snuggly blanket. It’s always nice to just relax and drink another cup of hot coffee with hazelnut cream.
VICTORIA, TX
Wyoming News

Variants of COVID Virus May 'Hide Out' in Body: Study

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It looks like coronavirus variants can hide out in the human body much like some of their viral cousins do, making it hard for infected people to get rid of the virus entirely, researchers report. Successive variants have appeared since the original version of SARS-CoV-2 triggered the global pandemic, and vaccines and antibody treatments have proven less effective against some of these variants. ...
SCIENCE
WIFR

Meteorological Spring kicks off with more 50s ahead before a rainy weekend approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday not only kicks off March, but it’s also the first day of Meteorological Spring. Or, if you tuned into 23 News This Morning you observed how we demolished some excellent paczki’s from By the Dozen Bakery because it’s also Fat Tuesday. More mild air is on tap through the middle of the week before a midweek cold front will drop temperatures a bit ahead of an active weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy