ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2.6 Billion More Reasons Why Offices Aren't Dead

By Matthew DiLallo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

There have been a lot of headlines over the past two years suggesting that offices are dying. They surmise that with remote and hybrid work taking center stage, companies won't need as much office space in the future. This negativity has weighed on real estate investment trusts (REITs) focused on office buildings.

However, given the money institutional investors like private equity funds are pouring into the office space, it's clear that the office isn't dead. Last week, we saw another sign of life as investment firm Monarch Alternative Capital offered to buy office REIT Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) for $2.6 billion. Here's a look at what Monarch sees in Paramount Group and why private capital continues to pour into the office sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zj0Rv_0eSHj0Xa00

Image source: Getty Images.

Bidding big for an office REIT

Monarch Alternative Capital made a nonbinding proposal to acquire Paramount Group for $12 per share in cash. That valued the office REIT at $2.6 billion, a roughly 30% premium to its closing price before unveiling its offer.

Monarch is already one of Paramount's largest investors. Its clients hold about 5.5% of the REIT's outstanding shares, making it the sixth-largest investor. It made the offer based on its belief that Paramount owns a portfolio of high-quality properties that remain significantly undervalued by the public market. Even with the premium, shares of the office REIT are still about 20% below their peak value right before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Paramount Group currently owns stakes in 13 Class A office properties in New York and San Francisco. It has seven properties with 8.6 million square feet (90.4% leased) in New York and six with 4.3 million square feet (91.6% leased) in San Francisco. The REIT manages six additional properties making up 1 million square feet across New York and Washington, D.C. The company owns an office-centric portfolio (96% of its revenue comes from office rent, giving it limited exposure to retail). It also owns some of the newest office buildings in its peer group, which command premium rental rates.

What do institutional investors see in office assets?

Institutional investors like Monarch believe that the market is too pessimistic about the office sector. That is weighing on office valuations, providing them with the opportunity to buy high-quality office buildings at what they believe are fantastic values even if they're paying a huge premium to the market price.

For example, last year, PIMCO acquired office REIT Columbia Properties Trust at a 27% premium to its closing price before the deal's announcement. PIMCO was one of nearly 90 potential bidders participating in Columbia's sales process, which started after receiving an unsolicited bid from a large shareholder. It offered a sizable premium to acquire Columbia based on its belief "that high-quality office buildings in major U.S. cities offer long-term value for our clients." It expects Columbia's portfolio of modern, well-located assets to "perform well in the years ahead."

We've also seen Brookfield Asset Management acquire large urban office portfolios over the past year. It took its real estate affiliate Brookfield Property Partners -- which owns urban offices worldwide -- private in a $6.5 billion deal. It also paid $766 million for a dozen office assets in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, several private equity funds have acquired office assets in the past year.

Institutional investors like the office sector because these properties generate steady cash flow -- tenants sign long-term leases that produce predictable rental income. Meanwhile, these investors can secure low-cost, long-term debt against that cash flow with interest rates as low as they are these days. That enables these investors to earn a more attractive return than bonds, which appeals to income-seeking clients like pension funds.

Meanwhile, there are continued signs that office demand is picking up. Leading Manhattan office REIT SL Green Realty recently reported strong leasing volumes, hinting that the New York office market is starting to get back on its feet . Meanwhile, Boston Properties' fourth-quarter results suggest that office demand has come roaring back in large coastal gateway cities. That's enabling office landlords to replace expiring leases with new ones to keep their buildings occupied and the rental income flowing.

Offices remain alive and well

Despite all the negativity, demand for office buildings hasn't dried up. Many companies want their employees back in the office at least part of the time, leading them to continue leasing space in high-quality office buildings.

Because of that and the long-term nature of these leases, office buildings remain in high demand from institutional investors. They believe that these properties remain undervalued in the public markets, enabling them to scoop them up at great long-term values. This suggests that office REITs could be an attractive long-term investment opportunity for investors willing to look beyond the sector's current negativity.

10 stocks we like better than Paramount Group
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paramount Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Matthew DiLallo owns Brookfield Asset Management and SL Green Realty. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Equity Funds#Boston Properties#Reit Paramount Group#Pgre#Getty Images
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
TechRadar

Salesforce wants to know why employees hate its NFT plans

It's fair to say that Salesforce's plan to get into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has not gone down too well with its workers. As soon as the news was made public, employees voiced their extreme scepticism – both publicly and privately. The plans involved, among other things, creating a new...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Bill Gurley Has Made a Fortune From VC Investing

To date, Bill Gurley has been one of the most polarizing figures in the investing world, and not just for being very tall at 6’9, but rather because he has been a part of so many historic IPOs. He’s known for his initial investment in Uber, but the analyst invested in many global companies before they went public. What is Bill Gurley’s net worth?
MARKETS
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy