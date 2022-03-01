Donny van de Beek takes a thinly-veiled swipe at Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he admits he wants to 'show that some people are wrong' during his loan spell with Everton after being frozen out at Manchester United

Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek has admitted that he wants to prove 'some people are wrong' during his loan spell, having struggled at Manchester United.

Van de Beek was unable to play regularly at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020, and was allowed to leave temporarily to gain more minutes.

He was identified by boss Frank Lampard as a key target in the winter window and, after enjoying a good spell since penning his deal, is now keen to kick on.

Donny van de Beek has admitted he has to prove 'some people are wrong' for his Everton loan

His comments may even be interpreted as a swipe at Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both of whom were reluctant to play the silky Holland star.

Asked if he has a point to prove, Van de Beek told the club programme: 'Yes, but it is also for everyone around me.

'If I play well, I do it for them, for my girlfriend and for my family and friends.

Midfielder Van de Beek struggled for game time at Manchester United and was allowed to exit

'I want to give joy to those people. And to the fans. Then I want to do it for myself. Of course, sometimes I am disappointed and frustrated.

'But I always try to stay positive and believe there will be a day it will change.

'I can only change it with hard work, I want to show that some people are wrong and I still have the quality to play - I always aim to do this.'

Van de Beek has made four Premier League appearances for Everton this season.