ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Donny van de Beek takes a thinly-veiled swipe at Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he admits he wants to 'show that some people are wrong' during his loan spell with Everton after being frozen out at Manchester United

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek has admitted that he wants to prove 'some people are wrong' during his loan spell, having struggled at Manchester United.

Van de Beek was unable to play regularly at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020, and was allowed to leave temporarily to gain more minutes.

He was identified by boss Frank Lampard as a key target in the winter window and, after enjoying a good spell since penning his deal, is now keen to kick on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpiiO_0eSHizkf00
Donny van de Beek has admitted he has to prove 'some people are wrong' for his Everton loan

His comments may even be interpreted as a swipe at Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both of whom were reluctant to play the silky Holland star.

Asked if he has a point to prove, Van de Beek told the club programme: 'Yes, but it is also for everyone around me.

'If I play well, I do it for them, for my girlfriend and for my family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYSoV_0eSHizkf00
Midfielder Van de Beek struggled for game time at Manchester United and was allowed to exit

'I want to give joy to those people. And to the fans. Then I want to do it for myself. Of course, sometimes I am disappointed and frustrated.

'But I always try to stay positive and believe there will be a day it will change.

'I can only change it with hard work, I want to show that some people are wrong and I still have the quality to play - I always aim to do this.'

Van de Beek has made four Premier League appearances for Everton this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte bemoans the 'story of Tottenham' following his side's wildly inconsistent form, as he insists it's 'impossible' for any manager to come in and deliver a quick fix ahead of their crucial clash with Everton

Antonio Conte says no manager in the world would be able to deliver a quick fix at Tottenham. Boss Conte has inherited a squad that is highly inconsistent in both results and performances and in need of major surgery if they are going to get back to the top table of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Daily Mail

Manchester United flop Bebe scores stunning 30-yard free-kick for Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey semi-final... but Real Betis grab last-gasp winner to book final against Valencia

Manchester United flop Bebe scored a stunning 30-yard free-kick for Rayo Vallecano in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with Real Betis. Three minutes after coming on as a sub, the 31-year-old levelled the tie on aggregate at 2-2 with an unstoppable free-kick into the top-right hand corner in the 80th minute on Thursday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fenerbahce SLAM reports that Mesut Ozil is refusing to play for the club due to unpaid wages as 'fake news'... with the former Arsenal midfielder missing for over six weeks for the Turkish side

Fenerbahce have furiously denied that Mesut Ozil is refusing to play for the club due to unpaid wages, branding reports on the matter as 'fake news'. Turkish broadcaster Volkan Demir suggested on television channel A Spor that the former Arsenal midfielder had gone on strike over not being paid. Ozil...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy