Gardendale, AL

Obituary: Kelly Kristine Jones

The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

The funeral service for Kelly Kristine Jones, 52, of Gardendale, AL, will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church (334 Main St. Gardendale, AL).  The body will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Wyman Vintson will officiate the service. The interment will be at Blair Congregational Methodist Church in Cullman.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones Family.

Mrs. Jones’s hobby was her children and grandchildren. She loved being around people. She was a member of Ladia Sodality and ministered to the sick and served through the Eucharistic ministry.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her parents: Glynis and Bill Foster; husband: Greg A. Jones; sons: Joshua (Sheridan) Jones, Geoffrey (Chasity) Jones and Allen Jones; daughters: Roslyn (Brandon) Williams and Allyson (Troy) Parker and grandchildren: Olivia Henderson, Alyssa Henderson, Brooklynn and Baylee Jones, Audrey Ball and Troy Parker.

