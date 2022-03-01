New Mexico joins 3 other states to compete for federal hydrogen power dollars

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hoped partnering with three other states would help her state get a portion of $8 billion set aside by the federal government for hydrogen power projects.

Legislative efforts supported by Lujan Grisham for New Mexico to do so on its own failed during the State’s recently-concluded Legislative Session.

Four different bills supporting the proliferation of hydrogen power as a means to reduce pollution from the energy sector were tabled: three that increased incentives for companies looking to invest in hydrogen power projects and one to define hydrogen as a renewable source of energy.

They were all tabled during the legislative process amid concerns from environmentalists that hydrogen power would increase pollution and the use of fossil fuels as most of its development in the U.S. presently relies on burning extracted natural gas.

Republican opponents of the initiative argued it could lead to higher energy bills for New Mexicans.

Lujan Grisham’s latest attempt: signing a memorandum of understanding with Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, announcing the four states will compete jointly for some of the funding allocated in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation signed last year by President Joe Biden.

Lujan Grisham said the partnership would allow New Mexico to act on its potential for “clean” hydrogen development as part of the state’s course toward mitigating pollution and climate change.

The four states would use their own respective facilities and together develop the Western Inter-State Hydrogen Hub, seeking funding through a request for proposal expected to be published by the U.S. Department of Energy in May.

“New Mexico is proud to be part of this powerful collaboration with other western governors during this pivotal time of expanding clean energy,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

“New Mexico brings incredible value to this partnership, which not only progresses our shared goals around climate change, but creates jobs, fosters innovation and lifts up millions of Americans.”

She said the result of the partnership would be the creation of a “hydrogen hub” among the four western states signed on to the memorandum.

The Biden administration, through the infrastructure bill, sought to establish four such hubs around the U.S., areas that would focus on researching, developing and producing “clean” hydrogen energy.

The State of New Mexico already has a memorandum of understanding signed by the New Mexico Environment Department, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the state’s two national laboratories: Los Alamos and Sandia to begin researching such projects.

“New Mexico’s commitment to growing renewable energy and meeting its ambitious climate goals lays the foundation for a thriving clean hydrogen economy,” Lujan Grisham said. “Make no mistake, New Mexico and our partner states will succeed in developing the nation’s most productive clean hydrogen hub.”

“Green” hydrogen, or hydrogen developed using renewable energy, could be successful path toward reducing national and global reliance on fossil fuels, read a study from industry analytics firm GlobalData.

While the study admitted that energy costs from green hydrogen were prohibitively high, they could soon decline throughout the value chain due to ongoing advancements in production, transmission, distribution and retail.

While most sectors only used hydrogen on a small or pilot scale as of the 2020s, the report showed the transportation could grow to see “large scale” use of hydrogen power in the next 30 years, and power grid support could reach medium scale by 2040.

Oil and chemical refining sectors are already using green hydrogen on large scales, the report read, but its use could expand into other areas of the economy with continued support for research into more cost effective generation methods.

Sneha Susan Elias, power analyst at Global Data said that while hydrogen accounts for less than 0.2 percent of global electricity generation, advancements in energy storage technology could lead to widespread, all-year use.

“Several countries have begun to consider a hydrogen-based economy as a solution to increasing carbon emissions, energy stability, and climate change issues,” Elias said.

“With global leaders in the energy industry in search of solutions that will help them to achieve decarbonization or enhance energy security, hydrogen is on track to becoming an energy vector and its use is gathering momentum.”

But environmental groups remained unconvinced hydrogen could address pollution from energy production.

Jorge Aguilar with Food and Water Watch argued 96 percent of hydrogen production in the U.S. relies on fossil fuels and providing government incentives would only serve to support the fossil fuel industry.

“There is nothing clean about a fuel whose production can increase carbon emissions and pollution in disadvantaged communities, and that is why the governor’s efforts to pass a hydrogen hub bill in the legislature have failed,” he said.

“Seeking federal funds for a fossil hydrogen hub is a reckless kowtow to the fossil fuel interests driving New Mexico’s politics and holding the state back from a transition to truly clean, renewable energy accessible to all.”

