Cullman #4 in 2021 Site Selection Magazine Micropolitan rankings

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Tuesday, the 2021 Site Selection Magazine Micropolitan Rankings were released, with Cullman nabbing the #4 spot and claiming a top 10 finish for the eighth consecutive year.

Dale Greer, Cullman Economic Development director, said, “Ranking #4 is a pretty remarkable achievement that reflects well on the companies, the workforce, the diversity of the industrial base and the Cullman community. Ranking in the Top 10 one time in a pool of 550 communities nationwide is a lofty achievement and something that makes us proud,” said Greer. “Earning that distinction year after year validates that Cullman County industries are flourishing here.”

According to Site Selection Magazine, it has “released their Top Micropolitan in the United States for 2021 and Cullman received a #4 out of 550 micropolitans in the United States. A micropolitan is a community with a primary city having a population between 10,000 and 50,000.”

Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons said, “I am certainly proud of the #4 ranking. It shows we have a strong economy where companies continue to create jobs and invest in our county. We work together and support industry because it means jobs for Cullman Countians.”

Site Selection stated not only was this the eighth straight year Cullman earned a top 10 micropolitan ranking, but since the rankings started in 2001, Cullman has been ranked a top 20 micropolitan 17 times.

Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said, “Industry grows where it is welcomed and supported. When city and county governments, education facilities, utility providers and economic development agencies have a goal of helping industry prosper a lot of good things happen. Add the quality, hard-working, reliable workforce found in Cullman to that mix and it is a recipe for success.”

The Site Selection Magazine rankings are based on the number of projects that meet certain criteria.

Qualifying projects must meet one of the following requirements:

· 20 or more new jobs created

· 20,000 or more square footage added

· Over $1,000,000 of capital investment