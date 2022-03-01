ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian president brands Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre a war crime

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPnzR_0eSHiZzt00
World News

President Volodymyr Zelensky has described a Russian military strike on the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city as a war crime.

Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the centre of Kharkiv, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building.

Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars continuing to roll out of the billowing smoke.

“You cannot watch this without crying,” a witness said in a video of the aftermath.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins, and at least 20 other people were injured.

It was not immediately clear what type of weapon was used or how many people were killed, but Mr Zelensky said there were dozens of casualties.

Mr Zelensky called the attack on the square “frank, undisguised terror. Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime”.

It was the first time the Russian military had hit the centre of the city of about 1.5 million people whose residential neighbourhoods have been under fire for days.

The Ukrainian emergency service said it had put out 24 fires in and around Kharkiv caused by shelling, and it had disabled 69 explosive devices.

Also struck on Tuesday was a tent site on the central square that had been set up to collect aid for the volunteer Ukrainian fighters who have rushed to Kharkiv’s defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299jvT_0eSHiZzt00
The damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP) (AP)

In recent days, volunteer guards had occupied the regional administration building as part of those efforts.

It was feared that some of the volunteers were now among the dead.

Windows of the administration building were blown out.

Ceilings had collapsed.

Concrete dust added another layer of grim, grey desperation.

A nearby car was crushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzKVz_0eSHiZzt00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP) (AP)

As emergency responders picked through the debris, there was fresh anger.

“This is for those who were waiting for a Russian peace, this is what you wanted, yes? Many injured,” one said.

The Russian military has denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence of shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

The military “takes all measures to preserve the lives and safety of civilians”, defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

“I would like to stress that strikes are carried out only on military targets and uses exclusively precision weapons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ahhtl_0eSHiZzt00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Unconvinced, one Kharkiv hospital has moved its maternity ward to a bomb shelter, with pregnant women pacing in the gloom.

The cries of dozens of newborns echoed off the thick concrete walls. Electrical cables dangled.

Rolled-up mattresses were placed against windows.

As the shelling in Kharkiv intensified, one family spent a fifth day in another shelter beneath the city.

Water bottles and backpacks were stocked in the basement.

A military-style helmet hung on a shelf, and underneath it a boy looked at a phone.

Boredom mixed with fear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FL57F_0eSHiZzt00
Emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP) (AP)

“It is a nightmare, and it seizes you from the inside very strongly.

“This cannot be explained with words,” mother Ekaterina Babenko said.

She could hardly believe the Russian attack was occurring in Kharkiv and tearing its neighbourhoods apart.

“My friend who lives in the suburb Gorizont, a few hours ago, the house next to hers was hit and several floors were destroyed,” Ms Babenko said.

“And for some time, there was no connection with her.

“Those were scary minutes, very scary.”

For her family and others still sheltering in the city, the world above was changing too quickly to comprehend.

Warehouses, homes, garages, cars, all burned.

“Sveta, let’s go,” one man urged in a video showing the shelling of a residential area in Kharkiv on Monday.

“Go, I’ll catch up with you,” the woman.

“Leave, for God’s sake,” the man pleaded.

Other residents were already flowing west, hoping to leave Ukraine altogether.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine: War crimes investigation begins after UK pushed for action on Putin

A war crimes investigation has begun after Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of committing atrocities by bombarding cities in his invasion of Ukraine. The International Criminal Court (ICC) opened an investigation on Wednesday night after Britain and 37 allies referred Russia over what the Prime Minister described as “abhorrent” attacks.
POLITICS
newschain

Deputy PM: UK’s intelligence ‘absolutely critical’ to war crimes investigation

The UK will assist the International Criminal Court (ICC) in hunting down suspected Russian war criminals, the deputy prime minister has said. Dominic Raab – who has a background in prosecuting war criminals – told the Daily Telegraph that Britain could house Russian commanders suspected of atrocities in its prisons – in addition to proving a safe haven for witnesses who testified against them.
POLITICS
newschain

UN: At least 227 civilians killed in Ukraine as one million flee invasion

The UN human rights office has said 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 injured in Ukraine since Russia’s military invasion began a week ago. The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the tally eclipses the entire civilian casualty count from the war in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in 2014 – which left 136 dead and 577 injured.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crime#Ukraine#Russian World#Kharkiv#Ukrainian#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Is Vladimir Putin Married and Does He Have Children?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never been loved in western countries. Leaving aside the alleged meddling in the U.S. and European elections and the clandestine friendship with former President Donald Trump, Putin didn't have a lot of friends in the Western world. According to estimates, he's among the richest people globally with his net worth over $200 billion. Is Putin married and does he have children?
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy