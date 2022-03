Apple's iPhone 14 could come with a new 5G chip that would allow it to offer improved features, including better battery life and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, according to a report. TSMC has taken over Samsung and obtained all the orders of the Cupertino-based company for its 5G radio frequency (RF) chips for the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, Taiwan's Economic Daily News reported, citing unnamed supply chain sources. This is said to be likely related to Apple's selection of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 modem.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO