WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Release 2022 Design Plans For Washington Avenue

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officials will release the 2022 design plans for the Washington Avenue Repaving and Improvement Project on Tuesday. The project will make Washington Avenue from Grays Ferry Avenue to 4th Street safer whether people walk, bike, roll, take transit, or drive, according to a release.

The briefing will take place at approximately 9 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: City officials will release the design plans for Washington Avenue on Tuesday.
  • When: Tuesday, March. 1, 2022.
  • Time: 9 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

