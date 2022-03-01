ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 2 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $173.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 73...

MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Down 15% After Q4 Earnings, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?

Skillz ( SKLZ -1.34% ) stock is down 15.4% after the company reported earnings on Feb. 24. Investors were not pleased with continued losses on the bottom line. To make matters worse, management has remained on the same path for the last several quarters, investing aggressively in sales and marketing. The stock price's fall after earnings is on top of a more massive crash last year. Is the stock finally cheap enough to buy? Let's address that below.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ardelyx missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $780.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Green Thumb Industries Reports 8th Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Cash Flow, Q4 Revenue Up 37% YoY

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The company’s fourth quarter included revenue generated from 15 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS

