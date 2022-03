- 2021: 82% of employees find it valuable - 2020: 79% of employees find it valuable Onsite health centers are convenient, particularly for preventive care like flu shots, therapy, or prescriptions. The centers can help manage chronic conditions for which employees need continuing checkups. And they can cut down on visits to emergency rooms, a costly way to access health care for non-emergencies.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO