Lotus is known for engineering some of the most fun-to-drive lightweight sports cars you're likely to find anywhere, but the company is embarking on a fresh electrified chapter and teased several new EVs last year. The new Emira is the brand's final gas-powered sports car, so is the last of a dying breed. One of these upcoming EVs is the Type 132, the brand's first SUV that is said to be about the same size as a Porsche Cayenne. That would make it a rival for the high-performance BMW iX M60, although the Lotus is likely to be positioned as a more exotic, expensive alternative.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO