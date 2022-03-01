Louisiana lawmaker files bill to create hunting season for state's iconic 'Teddy bear'

A Louisiana lawmaker has filed a bill to create a hunting season for the state's iconic black bear, the original "Teddy bear," which was removed from the endangered species list in 2015 after a resurgence in population.

Republican West Monroe Sen. Stewart Cathey's Senate Bill 86 would create a bear hunting season beginning in 2023.

"I think the success story of rebuilding the black bear's population can be similar to that of alligators," Cathey said. "It's clear to me the population can support a hunting season with responsible management."

Democratic Alexandria Sen. Jay Luneau said he is joining Cathey as a co-author of the bill in the Senate, while Republican Columbia Rep. Neil Riser, who once killed a polar bear on a hunt, will carry the bill in the House.

Cathey's bill would allow the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to set the seasons and limits.

"It's important to follow the science when setting a season, and the (LDWF) has the experts to do that," Luneau said.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet said he doesn't oppose a bear hunting season eventually if the population supports one, but he is concerned the bill could interfere with an ongoing lawsuit challenging the delisting of the bear.

"We really need to get past this lawsuit," Montoucet said.

Louisiana's fabled black bear became part of American culture in 1902 after President Teddy Roosevelt refused to shoot one that had been trapped and tied to a tree by members of his hunting party.

The episode was featured in a cartoon in The Washington Post, sparking the idea for a Brooklyn candy-store owner to create the "Teddy" bear.

During the 1950s and '60s the Louisiana black bear population shrank to fewer than 100.

Today at least 500 bears, perhaps as many as 1,000, roam the deep woods of the Tensas National Wildlife Refuge, Upper Atchafalaya Basin and other connecting corridors such as Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Its recovery was celebrated in 2015 during an event at the Governor's Mansion that Theodore Roosevelt IV attended and the following year during a ceremony at the Tensas National Wildlife Refuge that then U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewel attended.

"I like to think this is partially a result of one of the greatest hunting stories in American history," Roosevelt told USA Today Network in 2015.

But a 2018 lawsuit led by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) with co-counsel Atchafalaya Basinkeeper said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service used "false assumptions and shoddy science" to make its decision for removal.

It contends the bears still need the protection of the Endangered Species Act, saying the recovery corridors don't connect true native populations, a requirement for delisting, and that the estimated population is inflated.

“The Louisiana black bear is a victim of biological malpractice,” PEER officials have said.

