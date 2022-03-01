VIDEO: Suspects Ditch Car, Run From Police In San Francisco Noe Valley Chase

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One San Francisco neighborhood has seen a rash of crimes this past week. The latest took place on a dead-end street in Noe Valley.

Residential video shows a white car roaring up the hill Saturday February 26th around 10:30 pm. It hits the curb and then three people take off running in different directions.

A police vehicle catches up shortly after, but the suspects are nowhere to be found.

About two hours later, after officers left the scene, video shows someone returning in a car. The person gets out and hops in the white car and drives away.

“I’m not that surprised,” said resident Anna Wald. “I grew up in Noe Valley and I know that that there’s a lot of car theft around here, because it’s such a quiet neighborhood. I feel like often times late at night there is activity with that sort of car chase and stuff. It seems safe up here, and I feel safe here.”

You can hear the sound of tires screeching as the suspects’ car turns up the street on the video captured on another security camera. The noise was so loud, the resident came out of his house to check it out.

“It’s something we haven’t really seen in the neighborhood before,” said Juan Marquez. “I’ve been here 15 years. It’s pretty safe, you just walk and you say ‘good morning, good afternoon’ to your neighbors.”

‘I Got A Gun’; Teens, 20-Year-Old Commit 3 San Francisco Robberies In Less Than One Hour

It’s unclear at this time why San Francisco police were after the suspects in the car. The resident who provided the video said officers said two tow trucks came out, but did not tow the vehicle due to liability.

This incident happened after just days after police arrested two teens and a 20 year old for committing three robberies in less than an hour in Noe Valley. One of them was captured on video. Two people robbed a victim on 22nd Street, threatened to use a gun, and hopped into a waiting SUV.

The suspects were pulled over shortly after that same night.