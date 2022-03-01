Lane Closure On East Hillsborough Ave Between N 22nd St And N 30th St

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, the outside westbound lane of East Hillsborough Ave will be closed between N 22nd St and N 30th St while the Tampa Water Department returns to complete a more permanent restoration following earlier work to repair a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

Restoration with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 4 pm today.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions. The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

