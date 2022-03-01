ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lane Closure On East Hillsborough Ave Between N 22nd St And N 30th St

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Wbqm_0eSHgLWr00

TAMPA, FL. – Beginning at 9 am today, the outside westbound lane of East Hillsborough Ave will be closed between N 22nd St and N 30th St while the Tampa Water Department returns to complete a more permanent restoration following earlier work to repair a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

Restoration with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 4 pm today.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions. The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Hillsborough County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Sports
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy