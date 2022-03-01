ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

'He didn't expect me to overtake him there!': Max Verstappen reveals fresh details of how he beat Lewis Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the hugely controversial Abu Dhabi GP in brand new F1 documentary

By Ben Nagle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has revealed fresh details on his title-winning lap in Abu Dhabi in a new documentary about his 2021 season.

The Dutch driver is the subject of a new Viaplay series, and in it he reveals more about how he managed to overtake Lewis Hamilton in a controversial final lap of the season that saw him snatch the title from the Brit.

Much has been said about the end of the race in the months since, with race director Michael Masi sacked from his role - but Verstappen's title will stand and all eyes will be on the Red Bull star heading into 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkUZL_0eSHfkR700
Max Verstappen has opened up on the final lap of his title-winning race in Abu Dhabi last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfyB1_0eSHfkR700
Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton (pictured) didn't expect him to overtake where he did

In a new clip from the 'Verstappen - Lion Unleashed' documentary, the Dutchman reveals that he caught Hamilton by surprise with his late move, attacking him on a corner rather than a straight.

'He (Hamilton) didn't expect me to overtake him there,' Verstappen said. 'We had less downforce that weekend so we had more top speed... so I wanted to be up front because without DRS I can defend.

'Even if he came alongside me he could never overtake me because of the top-speed advantage. With the grip I had I went for that corner and defended those other corners.'

The final race of the season saw Nicholas Latifi crash late on, bringing out a safety car with just a few laps remaining.

Controversially, Masi allowed some but not all back-markers to unlap themselves and then withdrew the safety car early, allowing Verstappen to close the gap to Hamilton and attack him on the final lap of the race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLMnM_0eSHfkR700
Verstappen (left) got past Hamilton (right) on the final lap of the final race of the 2021 season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsUAb_0eSHfkR700
A new documentary about Verstappen reveals fresh details about the Red Bull star's season

Verstappen had far fresher tyres, allowing him a clean run at his Mercedes rival, and he managed to get past him and see out the victory, sealing himself a first ever drivers' title.

This season, the pair will go head-to-head again as Hamilton looks to get revenge, and Verstappen tries to defend his title.

Despite the season starting later this month, there is now some confusion over the make-up of the grid, with Haas driver Nikita Mazepin's future up in the air.

The Russian driver is the subject of a meeting involving F1 bosses today, in which they will discuss whether Mazepin can continue in the sport.

This meeting comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and with the Russian Grand Prix pulled from the 2022 race schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVfy3_0eSHfkR700
Race director Michael Masi was sacked over his decision-making in the Abu Dhabi showdown

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula One future expected to top agenda at emergency meeting

Formula One’s governing body will stage an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.It is understood that the future of F1’s sole Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is set to top the agenda.The president of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, Leonid Kostyuchenk, has demanded the FIA bans all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries.FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who will chair Tuesday’s summit, wrote to Kostyuchenk last week to offer his full support.On Monday, Uefa and Fifa took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.An FIA spokesperson told...
UEFA
The Independent

‘I think it could happen again’: Mercedes’ plan for Lewis Hamilton in 2022 predicted

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert believes that 2022 could be the year that Lewis Hamilton wins his eighth F1 Drivers’ Championship.Hamilton, currently level with Michael Schumacher on seven world titles, was denied the outright record in a controversial ending to the season in Abu Dhabi last year.However Herbert suggested that he felt Mercedes actually over-achieved in 2021, despite Max Verstappen’s triumph.The German team won the Constructors’ Championship despite, in Herbert’s opinion, potentially saving some money to target this year’s crown.And Herbert thinks that may bode well for Hamilton, who led the pack after the opening three days of testing...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes monitoring Red Bull’s ‘interesting’ sidepods after testing

Mercedes have hinted that they may consider copying Red Bull’s sidepods after the unique design caught the eye during preseason testing in Barcelona.With aerodynamic rules overhauled ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the testing in Spain was a first chance for the teams to assess both their new car designs and those of their rivals on circuit.Red Bull’s new RB18 car stood out with its raised and undercut sidepods, which appear to allow more air to flow beneath them and were rather different to the designs of the other new cars.Mercedes noted their 2021 title rivals’ different approach,...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Formula One CANCELS contract with the Russian Grand Prix - six days after this year's race was called off - as they move to scrap it PERMANENTLY after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Formula One has cancelled its contract with the Russian Grand Prix. The decision comes six days after this year's race, due to take place in Sochi on September 25, was pulled from the calendar. F1 bosses announced only last June that an agreement had been reached to move the Russian...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull by signing £200m deal

Max Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull by signing a new five-year contract extension worth a staggering £200million.The deal, which could earn Verstappen as much as £40million-a-season, is arguably the most lucrative in Formula One history, and will see the world champion remain at Red Bull until the end of 2028.Verstappen’s current contract, worth around £20m-a-year, was due to expire at the end of next season.Six seasons of full send 🙌 Here's to 2022 and beyond @Max33Verstappen ✍️ #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/zjkD1nTrRp— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2022But the Dutchman, 24, has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen reported to have agreed new Red Bull mega deal

Max Verstappen has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract at Red Bull worth up to €50million ($55m) per year. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports the 2021 world champion has agreed terms on a new deal to exceed his previous contract that was due to run out at the end of next season, extending his stay with Red Bull until at least 2026.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Abu Dhabi Gp#Viaplay#Brit#Red Bull#Dutchman#Mercedes
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is to blame for Michael Masi's sacking as F1 race director, says Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, as he hits out at his 'silence' and 'behaviour' which forced the man behind the Abu Dhabi drama out of his job

Lewis Hamilton's prolonged silence after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix played a part in Michael Masi's dismissal as F1 race director, says Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. Hamilton was beaten by Max Verstappen in a dramatic and contentious F1 championship finale back in December, with his arch rival pipping...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Will Be Happy To See Andretti F1 Team On The Grid

Mario Andretti recently made a shock announcement on Twitter, revealing that his son, Michael, has filed an official application to join the Formula One grid. We're incredibly excited about this, as the Andretti team will be the most American team on the grid, and, as you can see in the images, the Andrettis are familiar with single-seat open-wheel racing.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton makes retirement admission as Andretti plot move into sport

Formula One is gearing up for the new 2022 season and is only three weeks away from the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, of a packed calendar. The new cars took to the track last week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where testing began over three days – and where Lewis Hamilton finished quickest – and they will be back out for more testing on 10 March in Bahrain. However, there will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton famously declared over team radio last year in Baku that he was taking the approach of it being a marathon and not a sprint. That may have been in direct reference to a chaotic race on the streets of Azerbaijan, but it holds true for the Formula 1 season as a whole. It doesn’t matter how well you start; the only thing that really counts is who leads at the end. That’s why Ferrari, and its rivals, are maintaining a watching brief over what has been a clear strong start for the F1-75, as the Maranello team has got out of the blocks first.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Antonio Giovinazzi tipped for F1 return if Nikita Mazepin is banned

Antonio Giovinazzi could be in the running to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas if the Russian driver is banned from competiting in the 2022 Formula One season, it has been reported. Mazepin’s future in F1 is in doubt and the Russian is set to be at the top of the agenda at an emergency meeting on Tuesday. F1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the sport is under growing pressure to follow the lead of Uefa and Fifa after they took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all...
FIFA
racer.com

F1 won’t race in Russia again after terminating contract

There will not be a Russian Grand Prix in future years after Formula 1 terminated its contract with the race promoter following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This year’s race in Sochi was already cancelled by F1 in response to the war, but the sport had a longer-term contract to race at Igora Drive near St. Petersburg from 2023 onwards. Following a further discussions this week, F1 has decided it will not race in Russia in the future and as such has cancelled the existing deal.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Max Verstappen Signs Lucrative New Contract With Red Bull

Max Verstappen is rumored to have signed a contract extension with the Red Bull Formula 1 team. No surprises here, as we were expecting Verstappen to stick with the team that helped him win his first world championship beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of 2023. According...
MOTORSPORTS
Polygon

Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns next week with intrigue, politics, and bitter rivalries

The fourth season of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive premieres on Friday, March 11. It’s just one week before the 2022 world championship’s inaugural event, the Bahrain Grand Prix, races at Sakhir. Drive to Survive, openly cited as the inspiration for the story modes in two Codemasters racing games, has been something of an unexpected hit for Netflix since premiering in 2018, and is widely credited with a strong rise in Formula One’s popularity in the United States.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen signs longest ever Red Bull F1 deal until 2028

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has called the new deal a “real statement of intent” as the Milton Keynes outfit maps out its future. The Dutchman already had a contract that covered the 2022 and 2023 seasons after a previous extension was announced in January 2020. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hadjar fastest on second day of Bahrain F3 pre-season testing

The rookie, who finished fifth in the 2021 Formula Regional European Championship and third in the 2022 Formula Regional Asia standings, set a 1m47.516s during the morning session. ART Grand Prix’s Victor Martins was second quickest overall, less than a tenth behind the leader with a 1m47.602s, and topped the...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy