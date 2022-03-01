ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

One dead after car lands on top of truck on US 192

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

A man is dead after a crash sent the car he was driving over the median of U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County and onto a pickup truck injuring the truck’s driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 27-year-old Kissimmee man who died was driving westbound on U.S. 192 at 8 p.m. Monday near Simpson Road. Witnesses told troopers that he was weaving in and out of traffic, lost control of the car and traveled into the center median and overturning into the eastbound lanes, said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

The car came to rest on top of a pickup truck driven by a 65-year-old Homosassa man who sustained serious injuries, Montes said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck driver was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

