Three Rivers, MI

Students collect money for Kentucky tornado survivors

By Staff report
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
Students at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Three Rivers answered the call to serve after hearing tornadoes tore through Kentucky Dec. 10, causing the loss of homes and lives.

During January until mid-February, the school held a campaign called “Pennies for Hope."

Students and staff were encouraged to donate their loose change and extra money as an effort to raise funds for the survivors of the Kentucky tornadoes.

"With a focus on the corporal works of mercy, the money goes to provide for the bodily needs of our human brothers and sisters: clothing the naked, feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, and sheltering the homeless," said Principal Sharon Voege.

These are all examples of how the money will be used through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Classes had a competition to see who could raise the most funds. All the students shared a treat at the end of the drive and the top class won a special prize — a uniform holiday and a pizza party for lunch.

"It was encouraging to watch their generosity throughout the month," Voege said. "Students brought in large sums of their allowance."

Lincoln Burkey, a seventh grader at Immaculate Conception, gave more than $80 of his money to the fund. When asked if he was sure he wanted to part with such a large sum, he said, “I can make more.”

Together, the school raised $1,002.01 which will help those still suffering the from the impact of the Kentucky tornadoes.

