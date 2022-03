Liverpool will be looking to correct an inexplicably poor recent FA Cup record and book a place in this season’s quarter-finals when they welcome Norwich to Anfield on Wednesday evening.This is just the second time the Reds have reached the fifth round of the world’s oldest cup competition since Jurgen Klopp took charge and they have never made it beyond this point under the German, although they do face a team they have plenty of experience beating already this season.The Merseysiders have overcome Norwich three times in all competitions this term - twice in the Premier League and once in...

