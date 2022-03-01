ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeiss and Siemens Energy found 3D printing platform

 6 days ago

Berlin — German optics group Zeiss and Siemens Energy have founded a networking venture for the 3D printing industry. The company, named Makerverse, is aimed at bringing together manufacturers and customers of...

Related
The Next Web

Future cities could be 3D printed — and greener

3D printed concrete may lead to a shift in architecture and construction. Because it can be used to produce new shapes and forms that current technologies struggle with, it may change the centuries-old processes and procedures that are still used to construct buildings, resulting in lower costs and saved time.
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Moose Knuckles Names Eric Tosello EVP of Asia Pacific

Click here to read the full article. Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand, has appointed Eric Tosello as executive vice president of Asia Pacific, a new post. Most recently, Tosello was chief executive officer of Greater China and APAC for Lacoste, prior to which he was managing director of The North Face, a division of VF Corp., for APAC. He started his career with Timberland, becoming general manger for APAC.More from WWDShiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2022Germanier RTW Fall 2022 “Eric joining as Moose Knuckles executive vice president of Asia Pacific is an incredibly exciting moment...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

3D micromesh-based hybrid printing for microtissue engineering

Bioprinting is widely applicable to develop tissue engineering scaffolds and form tissue models in the lab. Materials scientists use this method to construct complex 3D structures based on different polymers and hydrogels; however, relatively low resolution and long fabrication times can result in limited procedures for cell-based applications. In a...
ENGINEERING
#3d Printing#Design#Additive Manufacturing#Siemens Energy#German#Cnc#European
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY

