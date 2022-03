For some time, scientists have been working on the major challenge of developing new therapies against many human diseases. Many of these diseases are caused by the abberant action of certain proteins in our cells that are considered “undruggable”, or difficult to therapeutically target using classical drug discovery methods. A major class of “undruggable” proteins are those that are aberrantly degraded and destroyed in the cell leading to many human diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic diseases, and hundreds of genetic disorders.

