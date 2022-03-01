ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Signal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
The News-Gazette
 2 days ago

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.5 million. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for...

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Benzinga

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Oxford Square Capital Earnings Preview

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oxford Square Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
Times Daily

COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna to $12B profit in 2021

COVID-19 vaccine sales jumped 44% for Moderna in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker expects demand for booster shots to fuel more growth in 2022. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
Benzinga

Tecnoglass Stock Gains On Solid Q4 Results, Street-Beating FY22 Revenue Outlook

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $131.8 million with 142% growth in single-family residential revenues, beating the consensus of $129.36 million. The revenue increase was driven by strong growth in single-family residential activity and market share gains. U.S. revenues were $122.41 million (+41%...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ardelyx missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $780.00 thousand from the same period last...
