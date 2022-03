The new Archbishop of Glasgow has praised survivors of abuse within the Catholic Church for speaking out about what happened.William Nolan also insisted the Church must “change our ways to ensure what happened in the past does not happen again”.His comments came as he was installed as the new leader of Scotland’s largest Catholic community at a mass in the city’s St Andrew’s Cathedral.Pope Francis had nominated the former Bishop of Galloway for the role after the former archbishop, Philip Tartaglia, died following contracting Covid-19 last year.As he was welcomed into his new role, Mr Nolan spoke about “scandals” which have impacted...

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO