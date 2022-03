GARFIELD, WA - A local school board in Washington learned firsthand how expensive it can be to defy Governor Jay Inslee’s expiring mask mandate. The Garfield School Board voted on Thursday night to make masks optional for students inside their elementary school in Garfield. The Palouse School Board decided against considering the mask optional policy during their joint Garfield-Palouse Cooperative School District meeting with the Garfield board. After the regular joint school board meeting the Garfield School District Trustees met separately and voted to make masks optional for students in Garfield Elementary. The policy was set to take effect on Wednesday March 2nd. Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s indoor mask mandate doesn’t expire until March 12th.

GARFIELD, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO