On the morning of Friday 25 February, Olena Kurilo’s pale green eyes stared out at the world. The 52-year-old teacher’s head was wrapped in a tattered bandage, her hair, nose, cheeks and lips encrusted in blood.The haunting image, which was splashed across the front of newspapers around the globe, was taken on the day Vladimir Putin’s Russian army invaded Ukraine. Kurilo was hurt in a Russian airstrike that battered the eastern city of Chuhuiv, her home completely destroyed. She was the first person that photographer Wolfgang Schwan saw when he arrived on the scene.“A missile had left a crater six...

