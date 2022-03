In recent years, some of the best quarterbacks have declined to throw at the NFL Combine and let their film speak for itself. Still, many view the drills as a chance to show off their arm strength and touch. This year's draft class features signal-callers with both viewpoints. Matt Corral of Ole Miss has decided not to throw while Malik Willis of Liberty and Carson Strong of Nevada are slated to show off their arms this week in Indy.

