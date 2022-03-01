ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith working to fill vacant office positions

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjhQi_0eSHd1vN00
Griffith

Two months into office, Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith has only one employee but said he is in the process of filling a second position.

Griffith is optimistic the remaining two positions will be filled by the end of April.

“The controller’s office is critical to the financial and inner workings of the county. It’s really important that we have a full staff,” Griffith said.

His lone employee is Nancy DeFluri, who works as an auditor II. This is the only union position, and DeFluri is the only employee who continued employment from the prior administration.

Griffith said he will soon announce his selection of a new internal auditor. Three applied, and he interviewed two. That position was advertised at an annual range of $30,000 to $32,000.

He had received some response for the remaining positions of deputy controller and senior auditor but has decided to advertise them again to see if more applicants are interested.

Both positions are posted on the career opportunities section of the human resources page at luzernecounty.org.

“This position is regarded as the controller’s professional and confidential representative and serves as an assistant in all matters deemed and designated by the controller,” it says, noting the deputy is responsible for all decisions if the elected controller is absent.

The controller is seeking one of the following minimum qualifications for the deputy: a master’s degree in accounting or business administration; a bachelor’s degree in accounting, economics or business administration and one year of relevant experience; an associate’s degree in accounting, economics or business and three years of relevant experience; or a high school diploma and five years of relevant experience.

The senior auditor position is advertised at $50,000 and requires completion of professional-level financial and operational audits and participation in various special projects and investigations, the posting says.

The minimum qualifications are either a master’s degree in business administration or a finance field or two years of relevant experience with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, economics or business administration, the posting says.

Applications for both positions are due March 10.

Despite the vacancies, Griffith said his office has been performing tax collector compliance audits and started reviewing contracts and expenses in multiple departments.

Previously a county councilman, Griffith took office as the elected controller Jan. 3.

The 67-year-old Kingston Township Republican received 30,341 votes in the Nov. 2 general election, or 1,409 more than incumbent Democrat Michelle Bednar’s 28,932.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Life is full of little ironies. Every time I drive or walk my dog along East Northampton Street, I marvel at the way it has completely changed. Decades ago, it was the city of Wilkes-Barre's wholesale district, meaning that it was the place where my 15-year-old self got boxes and boxes of cigarettes to sell in our East Market Street store.
WILKES-BARRE — A dump truck returned for another load of muck scraped from Solomon Creek Wednesday morning as part of the comprehensive cleanup of its bed. A skid steer operator from Stell Enterprises Inc. piled the scrapings into a huge mound below the South Franklin Street bridge for an excavator to scoop buckets of the mud, rock, dirt, the occasional tire and log into the waiting truck.
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. sanctioned an attorney for failing to appear for his client's sentencing hearing Wednesday. Attorney Curt Michael Parkins of Scranton said it's a misunderstanding. Parkins said he only represented Jasper Blount, 41, for the preliminary hearing. Blount was scheduled to...
