Bentley Careens Into Several Parked Cars In West Hills, Leaves Trail Of Damage

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The driver of a Bentley slammed into several parked cars in a West Hills neighborhood early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of damage and debris.

The crash occurred in the 6800 block of Sunset Ridge Court at about 3 a.m.

Security video captured the violent moment the speeding driver lost control of the Bentley and screeched into three parked cars.

Footage from the scene showed two people, believed to be the driver and a passenger, being taken to local hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions were not confirmed.

Los Angeles police told CBSLA that they are investigating whether alcohol was a factor. No names were released.

