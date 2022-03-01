ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO leader: No need to change nuclear alert level

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 2 days ago
LASK AIR BASE, Poland — NATO’s chief says the alliance sees no need to change its nuclear weapons alert level, despite Russia’s threats.

NATO's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Poland, where NATO’s Polish and U.S. fighter jets are based.

“We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO’s nuclear forces,” Stoltenberg said.

The Kremlin on Monday raised the specter of nuclear war by putting its land, air and sea nuclear forces were on high alert following a weekend order to do so by President Vladimir Putin.

NATO itself has no nuclear weapons, but three of its members, the United States, Britain and France, do.

In speaking with a gaggle of reporters at the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden was asked whether Americans should be worried about an impending nuclear war.

Biden responded with a one-word answer: "No."

