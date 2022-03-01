ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Man shoved to ground on Queens street and robbed dies five days later from head injuries: ‘Didn’t bother nobody’

By Ellen Moynihan, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A 38-year-old man shoved to the ground on a Queens street and robbed died five days later from the head injuries he suffered, police said Tuesday.

The caught-on-camera attack is now a homicide, with police looking for the man who attacked Jorge Luis Figueroa, then rifled through his pockets as the victim lay helpless on the sidewalk.

Figueroa was walking near Jamaica Ave. and 132nd St. in Richmond Hill when he was suddenly pushed by a man he appeared to have been talking with about 8 p.m. Feb. 14, startling surveillance video released by cops shows.

The assailant can then be seen going through Figueroa’s pockets and stealing his personal belongings as the victim lay motionless.

Figueroa was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition and died there Feb. 19. He lived a few blocks from the crime scene with a couple roommates, according to neighbors.

“He didn’t bother nobody,” said Tony Peralta, who works at a local barbershop and would shape the victim’s beard sometimes.

The attacker appears to be in his 30s, police said. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

New York City, NY
