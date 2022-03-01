ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Midfielder Currently On Loan Set To Be Given First Team Chance Next Season

 2 days ago

Manchester United are said to be happy with the development of one of their on loan midfielders and have outlined early plans to possibly include him in the first team next season.

United currently have a number of players out on loan including the likes of Amad Diallo and Donny Van De Beek.

United have been monitoring the progress of midfielder James Garner closely.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic , Garner is building his reputation at Nottingham Forest and is expected to be given " a real shot at staying at United next season, given the issues in midfield ".

Garner has progressed incredibly at Forest becoming an established midfielder that is capable of doing a job from box to box on the pitch.

With United set to look at a number of targets all over the pitch this summer the 'Red Devils' could use Garner in the box to box role alongside the likes of Fred and McTominay.

United will need depth in midfield next season alongside what they currently have as well as who they may possibly bring in, Garner is a safe established option to cover that role.

