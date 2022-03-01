ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County Man Nabbed Breaking Into Guest House, Stealing Cash, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Police nab Stamford man for allegedly stealing cash from Greenwich guest home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an occupied guest house and attempting to steal money.

Ahmad Lee, age 49, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 1:30 a.m. when Greenwich Police responded to a home on North Street.

Lee was captured after multiple officers responded to the guest house after the person sleeping woke up to find Lee stealing $967 from a money clip, said Lt. Martin O'Reilly, of the Greenwich Police.

When told to give the money back by the guest, Lee did so and then attempted to leave before. he was captured by police, O'Reilly said.

Lee was charged with burglary and larceny and is being held on a $5,000 bond which he was unable to make.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

