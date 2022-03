Click here to read the full article. Oak + Fort, the Vancouver-based contemporary lifestyle brand, has kept a low profile in the U.S. but now wants to make a bigger splash. The company experienced a 132 percent growth rate in the U.S. market last year, and will open nine stores in North America in 2022, including units in Tyson’s Corner, Va., Topanga, Calif., and Boston, as well as a pop-up at Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif.More from WWDShiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2022Germanier RTW Fall 2022 Since starting the company in 2010, Min Kang, the founder...

