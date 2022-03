Kyiv has been rocked by huge explosions hours after the first round of ceasefire negotiations involving Ukrainian and Russian diplomats concluded.Footage shows the explosion flashing orange against the night sky and illuminating plumes of thick smoke.Things may only get worse in coming days.US Senator Chris Murphy warned on Monday that Russian troops are preparing for a “long and bloody” siege of Kyiv, with the military seeking to cut off the capital from the rest of the country.Ukraine’s Western allies fear that Vladimir Putin could cause huge numbers of civilian casualties after his troops failed to capture Kyiv. Elsewhere, Russian...

