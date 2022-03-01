ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

By Going Public
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only a few episodes left in the season, the founders of TREBEL, NGT Academy and Hammitt are getting close to making some key decisions on their companies’ public offerings. Watch the...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Norton: Is selling an art or is it science?

This is a question that gets asked a lot in the world of professional selling. Thought leaders and subject matter experts have debated it for years, and in the end, we all have come to recognize that it is a little bit of both, selling is an art and a science.
SCIENCE
Black Enterprise

Learn The Art Of Coding With This Nine-Course Bundle

If you haven’t been paying attention, the time to learn to code was yesterday. While coding has always been popular with those in the technology circles, it’s enjoyed a resurgence in popularity recently as companies are desperately seeking those experienced in the field. According to TechRepublic, “Computer programming is now the fastest-growing profession in the UK in terms of employee numbers.” The numbers in the United States are just as robust, and the job forecast of the field is highly favorable.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Understanding the role of university-based accelerators in start-up ecosystems

A new study in the International Journal of Entrepreneurship and Small Business looks at how university-based accelerators contribute to the development and growth of start-up companies and to the viability of a start-up ecosystem. The research adds to the burgeoning literature of the last decade or so that has investigated the growing phenomenon of start-ups from numerous perspectives.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Kpmg#Trebel#Ngt Academy#Reg#Going Public#Entrepreneur Com
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

What Has Led to the Manufacturing Labor Shortage?

In the early days of automation, manufacturing technology was often about replacing workers. Robots could do many repetitive jobs faster for less money, and there was no arguing with the economics. Today, the exact opposite is true. We have a manufacturing labor shortage with no end in sight, which has caused many organizations to accelerate investment in automation technologies to help amplify the performance of their existing staff.
ECONOMY
Times Union

The Reality of Getting Your Business on Reality TV

Becoming World Famous — After telling her honest story and the tale of The Trails on Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible, Stacey Poon-Kinney started to hear from people all over the world. Being on television allowed the restaurant owner to find new levels of global reach, especially as the episode continues to repeat in syndication.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechCrunch

Are late-stage startup valuations going to suffer this year?

And yet, Coinbase shares are up just over a point in pre-market trading, and the company is worth around $70 per share less than its direct listing reference price; Coinbase is also down around 57% from its recent highs. The company’s incredibly profitable 2021 — net income of $3.62 billion from $7.35 billion in total net revenue — has led to a less valuable Coinbase, at least according to recent trading.
STOCKS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Museum offers art and science workshop for teens

The University of Alaska Museum of the North is offering a March 14 workshop for teens to explore connections between art and science. The ARTSci workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. and will focus on aurora art. Participants will explore the science and stories behind the aurora and make art inspired by the northern skies through a unique painting technique.
MUSEUMS
Times Union

Real estate webinar: Do I Really Need a Realtor?

The Times Union will host a webinar at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to address the perennial question for a homeowner planning to sell their home: Do I really need a real estate agent?. A panel of experts will talk about their experiences and take questions from the audience....
REAL ESTATE
Times Union

Recruiting women in construction a slowly growing effort

Sandy Cook grew up playing in the dirt with her brother, followed by sweeping the floor and making deliveries at the company her dad ran, Machnick Builders in Green Island. Today, she's the majority owner of the business, still working alongside her brother. She's always been comfortable at job sites...
GREEN ISLAND, NY
WWD

How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them. In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is...
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

Are solar panels worth it? How to save money and energy

Are solar panels worth it when it comes to saving money on your energy bills?. In recent years, it's a question more and more people are asking. In 2020, the global output for solar power energy was 156 terawatt-hours, according to the International Energy Agency. Over 13,400 megawatts of that energy was produced by the United Kingdom, which accounted for over a million installations, according to the UK Government. Between 2020 and 2021, the installation of solar panels also increased by an impressive 1.6%. The solar energy market is projected to grow 20.5% to $222.3 billion (around £164 billion) from 2019 to 2026, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Union

Region's house-cleaning businesses sees growth in demand

When Jillian Fecteau started out as an entrepreneur, she picked up a part-time job cleaning homes for extra money. Her passion for organization, people skills and a genuine love for cleaning didn’t make it feel like work at all, until the pandemic happened and she needed to pivot. “I...
ALBANY, NY
Times Union

Why You (and I) Should Name a ‘Trusted Contact’

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. For the past few years, financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Times Union

This smart scale tracks 13 body measurements and is under $20

There’s a lot more to your health than just your weight, and RENPHO’s smart scale incorporates 13 different body measurements to track your health via an app. Not only that, but right now it’s on sale at Amazon for just $17.49 with Promo Code C9VN7L6T. RENPHO’s scale...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy