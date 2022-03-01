“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
As ‘Roots’ celebrates its 45th anniversary, two stars of the historic mini-series – Louis Gossett Jr. and John Amos — say students must be taught about slavery despite the attacks on Black history education. More than four decades after Roots first aired on television, the mini-series...
Larry David fans will have to curb their enthusiasm for the comedian's two-part documentary. With hours to go before the premiere of The Larry David Story on Tuesday night, HBO announced that it has abruptly pulled the doc from its schedule, citing David's desire to have the interview live. "The...
Hallmark Channel trimmed its line-up of mystery movie series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January. Hallmark never formally announced the cancelations, leaving the stars of each franchise to break the bad news to their fans on their own social media pages.
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
One of the major Disney titles that left Netflix in February was Steven Spielberg's big-budget adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel The BFG. The movie has not been on the streaming platform since Feb. 28. Although it seems like the perfect title to join Disney+, Disney has not announced when (or if) the movie will make it to its own streamer.
