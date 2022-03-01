ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel trimmed its line-up of mystery movie series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January. Hallmark never formally announced the cancelations, leaving the stars of each franchise to break the bad news to their fans on their own social media pages.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Yanks Another Big Movie From Netflix

One of the major Disney titles that left Netflix in February was Steven Spielberg's big-budget adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel The BFG. The movie has not been on the streaming platform since Feb. 28. Although it seems like the perfect title to join Disney+, Disney has not announced when (or if) the movie will make it to its own streamer.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy