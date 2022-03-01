ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine gov agency trolls Russian troops with ‘Go f–k yourself’ road sign edits

By Yaron Steinbuch
 2 days ago

A Ukrainian government agency responsible for the country’s road system has trolled invading Russian troops with altered traffic signs saying, “Go f–k yourself.”

Ukravtodor, an arm of Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, said in a Facebook post, “The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain.

“Let us help them get straight to hell.”

The traffic tactic has been backed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Ukravtodor workers removed traffic signs and posted an edited image of one standard road sign in which they replaced its directions with a profanity — to try to send the Russian forces in the wrong directions while taunting them to boot, Reuters reported.

An altered photo of a road sign that has been replaced with profanities directed at Russian forces.

“Go f–k yourself,” “Go f–k yourself again” and “Go f–k yourself back in Russia,” the translated signs said.

The traffic tactic has been backed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which called on civilians to remove any signs that may help the Russians, ITV reported.

Russia has started leaving signs of their own to help them navigate the country.
The tactic of Ukrainians removing road signs is designed to “confuse and disorient the enemy.”

“To confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine, we call on [people to] remove signs with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their regions,” it said.

“Let’s do everything possible to get rid of Ukraine from the Russian occupier as soon as possible,” the ministry added.

IN THIS ARTICLE
