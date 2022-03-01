Ukraine gov agency trolls Russian troops with ‘Go f–k yourself’ road sign edits
A Ukrainian government agency responsible for the country’s road system has trolled invading Russian troops with altered traffic signs saying, “Go f–k yourself.”
Ukravtodor, an arm of Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, said in a Facebook post, “The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain.
“Let us help them get straight to hell.”
Ukravtodor workers removed traffic signs and posted an edited image of one standard road sign in which they replaced its directions with a profanity — to try to send the Russian forces in the wrong directions while taunting them to boot, Reuters reported.
“Go f–k yourself,” “Go f–k yourself again” and “Go f–k yourself back in Russia,” the translated signs said.
The traffic tactic has been backed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, which called on civilians to remove any signs that may help the Russians, ITV reported.
“To confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine, we call on [people to] remove signs with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their regions,” it said.
“Let’s do everything possible to get rid of Ukraine from the Russian occupier as soon as possible,” the ministry added.
