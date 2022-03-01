HOROSCOPE SIGNS: Which Euphoria Character You Are

Aries- Nate

Aries are super passionate, which means they can sometimes have a temper and be super aggressive when they're upset. Also, Nate has a hard time holding back his emotions making him act impulsive, without thinking about the consequences, just like an Aries.

Taurus- Gia

Taureans are super loyal and fiercely protective of those they care about. Even though Gia has seen Rue at her worst, she still loves her and tries to help her. No matter how bad Rue is to Gia, she’ll still do anything for her because she has that unconditional love like a Taurus.

Gemini- Elliot

Elliot’s intentions seem a little alarming — its almost like he has different personalities depending on who he hangs out with on the show. It also looks like he’s crushing on both on Jules and Rue, while keeping Rue’s secret. That dualistic nature is what Geminis are known for, they’re also indecisive and unsure about the best way to move forward with others until they have more information.

Cancer- Cassie

Cassie wears her heart on her sleeve and falls in love very easily which leads to her constantly getting hurt. Her sensitive and tender spirit is the reason why we think she’s mostly like a Cancer. She’s always trying to understand those inner feelings.

Leo- McKay

Leos are known to be popular and take pride in their accomplishments. Now McKay from season one, was a star football player who broke multiple school records. This sign can doubt themselves sometimes, but always pushes through, which is what McKay did.

Virgo- Rue

September 14, 2001 is actually Rue’s birthday, making her a Virgo. She talks about it on the show, she says her bday was 3 days after 911. As the narrator of the show, Rue is analytical, sarcastic, funny, and uncomfortable with confrontation just like a Virgo. She’s also always trying to keep up with her thoughts.

Libra- Ethan

In the show Ethan gives his relationship everything’s he’s got to make sure it works, even though him and Kat are very different people. He wants his partnership to be as equal as possible, to avoid conflict very much like a Libra.

Scorpio- Maddy Perez

In case you didn’t notice in season one, Maddy wears a Scorpio necklace and that sign fits her personality perfectly. She can be intense, possessive and obsessive over Nate, which is the love language of every Scorpio. They get consumed by those they love and aren’t afraid to dive deep into relationships.

Sagittarius- Kat

So we know Kat is in a relationship with Ethan, who loves her very much, but she just craves that freedom and constantly thinks about escaping that relationship. Now, there are some Sags that are able to fully commit to a relationships, but most times they just want to explore.

Capricorn- Fezco

Fez is all business and doesn’t care about the outside drama or noise unless it involves someone he has a true bond with. He’s also responsible enough to take care of Ashtray, which makes him an ideal Capricorn because of his desire to look out for people he loves by defending and guarding them constantly.

Aquarius- Lexi

Lexi is described as the “observer” of life, she watches the views from the sidelines. She’s pretty calm, doesn’t show emotion very much, and is a deep thinker. Also, Lexi is extremely selfless and puts the needs of others before hers, just like any compassionate Aquarius would.

Pisces- Jules

Jules’s birthday on the show is February 28, 2001, making her a Pisces. Jules totally has that energy of the mystical fish due to her creativity and intuition. Like most Pisces, Jules likes having her freedom, has a big heart, is an unconditional friend to those she cares about, and is a believer of romance — no matter how many times Rue and others let her down.