Queen Elizabeth news – Her Majesty seen for FIRST TIME since covid battle as she heads back to work unscathed

THE Queen has been seen for the first time since testing positive for Covid as Her Majesty returned to work today.

Sources close to Her Majesty, 95, say she has been passed fit after testing positive last month and this morning hosted two virtual audiences.

The monarch met ambassadors from Andorra and Chad via video call.

She was snapped on screen talking to the Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, at Buckingham Palace.

She had previously been forced to pull out of several engagements due to "mild cold-like symptoms".

When will Prince Louis be christened?

Traditionally, a royal baby is christened two to three months after their birth – and this is also the case for Prince Louis.

It has been announced he will be christened on Monday July 9 – and we’re unlikely to see him again before then, according to royal experts.

He will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The venue is The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in London, which is where his brother George was christened back in 2013.

Charles addresses Ukraine conflict as he awards Southend city status

Prince Charles today slammed the Ukraine war as he spoke at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend-on-Sea in Essex.

The award comes death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery last year.

The Heir apparent, 73, said “no-one could have given more” than Sir David “for the values which underpin society we share”.

He continued: “Values which appear all the more precious at this present time when we see, more starkly than for many years, the appalling suffering and devastation caused when the path of violence is chosen. What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

Princess Eugenie’s ‘non-regal’ body language

Princess Eugenie has shared a photo promoting her new podcast series for her charity, the Anti-Slavery Collective.

Body language expert Judi James spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk, and analysed the Princess’ body language in the photograph.

Judi said: “There seems to be an emphasis on a non-regal presence here and a more even-handed status approach between the three women who sit with headphones on recording.

“Eugenie looks serious and rather down-to-earth here which is a look that must suit the campaign she is discussing.”

Prince Edward takes on new prestigious role

Prince Edward is taking over a key role held for several years by his late father Prince Philip.

The Early of Wessex has been appointed as the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s next president.

Speaking about taking over from his father, the Earl said: “My father was instrumental in helping to develop Royal Windsor into one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world.

“I am honoured to have been invited to become only the fourth President in the Show’s history and will do all I can to maintain the Show’s reputation throughout the equestrian community and beyond; something my father was passionate about.”

Who did the Queen receive today at Windsor?

On Tuesday the Queen received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Principality of Andorra to the Court of St James's.

He was joined by his wife Soraia Maria Valls Pinilla.

She also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James's.

During the two audiences the Queen wore a green dress with a large brooch and her trademark pearls.

Prince Charles says Queen is a lot better

The Prince of Wales has revealed the Queen is "a lot better now" following her bout of Covid as she carried out virtual events meeting diplomats.

Charles' comment came during a visit to Essex to formally present Southend with the Letters Patent granting it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.

Earlier the Queen was photographed hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

The head of state's recovery seemed to be progressing as she appeared via videolink from her Windsor Castle home to speak to dignitaries at Buckingham Palace after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

Meghan’s ‘extraordinary’ meeting with Queen before royal exit

A royal commentator has claimed in a documentary that Meghan Markle had a “extraordinary” meeting with the Queen before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell exit from the Royal Family.

The fallout and subsequent events are charted and examined in tonight’s Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy’, in which royal experts like Ashely Pearson discusses Megxit.

In the programme, Ms Pearson describes first meeting Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother, the Queen.

She said: “The meeting went extremely well.

“It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule.

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘excited’ for tour next month

In a personal message on their Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: “We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities.”

The message was signed off with “W & C”.

We’ll mint again

Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn is being celebrated with the launch of £2 coins designed by the Royal Mint.

The singer and entertainer lifted people’s spirits during the Second World War with songs including We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.

The reverse design of the £2 coin design features a detailed portrait of Dame Vera, accompanied by her name and the dates denoting the years of her life. The coin also features an edge inscription that reads: “We’ll meet again”.

Dame Vera continued to perform and win new fans long after the Second World War. She died in June 2020, aged 103.

The coin, designed by the Royal Mint’s in-house designers, was originally unveiled as part of a five-coin collection.

Dame Vera’s daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said: “It’s fantastic to see my mother celebrated in this way and to ensure her legacy lives on.

“We’re just so excited and pleased – even more so knowing that Royal Mint coins require approval of Her Majesty the Queen. I’m especially pleased that this coin is available to international collectors. Over the years I’ve always been touched by the sacks of letters we receive from people all over the world who have been moved in some way by my mother’s music, charity work or morale-boosting performances during the war.”

Queen is alive and well, despite the rumours

Since it was announced the Queen tested positive for COVID, there have been false headlines and speculation over our longest-reigning monarch.

After finally testing negative, the 95-year-old has seen a number of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

It is said she met with the Cambridges and their three children as the couple decide whether Prince George will break Eton tradition and attend a school in Berkshire in September.

The Queen reportedly also met with Princess Beatrice and her daughter, Sienna.

Diplomatic event postponed due to Ukraine Crisis

It's rare for the Royal family to get involved in political matters so we aren't expecting to find out the Queen's opinion of the ongoing the Ukraine-Russia war.

Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia though, the monarch has postponed a diplomatic event that was scheduled for tomorrow, 2 March.

Volodomyr Zelenskyy has stayed in Ukraine to fight despite offers to be flown out. Most recently, he contacted Boris Johnson with a list of arms needed to fight the Russians.

The Queen, who tested positive for COVID last week, has been socialising with family this weekend.

William and Kate call the Ukrainians 'brave'

In their tweet some days ago, the Cambridges expressed their support for people of Ukraine.

They mentioned they learned of the President and his wife's "optimism and hope" when they met in 2020.

Andrew stopped receiving cash from public purse in 2019

A Government spokesman said: “The Sovereign Grant supports the monarch and certain members of the Royal Family in carrying out their official duties.

“Prince Andrew stopped receiving support through the Sovereign Grant in 2019 when he ceased carrying out official duties.”

Red flags around public money used for Prince Andrew's £12m settlement

The Queen's son has been embroiled in scandal in the last few years due to his connection with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of sexual abuse of Virginia Guiffre.

Though the royals have been mentioned in Parliament in the past, an old custom barring exactly that stopped MPs from talking about the settlement.

There is a change public money paid to the royal family is what was used to pay the settlement to Virginia Giuffre.

The Queen's third-born has continued to insist there was no impropriety though has struggled to prove it and made matters worse by claiming a number of oddities and recalling curious facts in his interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019.

Queen's brutal swipe at Putin

THE Queen once broke royal protocol to take a brutal swipe when Vladimir Putin once left her waiting for 14 minutes.

Her Majesty met Putin on a number of occasions during her 70 years on the throne - but the most eventful was Putin's state visit to the UK in 2003.

He made the palce nervous after leaving the monarch waiting for 14 minutes - and a dog's reaction to the Russian dictator allegedly prompted The Queen to break protocol and take a brutal swipe at him.

According to David Blunkett, who was Home Secretary at the time, his guide dog reacted defensively towards Putin.

He told the BBC : "The only time I met Vladimir Putin was back in 2003 on an official visit and my then dog barked very loudly.

"I did apologise to the Queen who was obviously hosting. I don’t think I am giving anything away when I said, 'Sorry your Majesty about the dog barking.'

"She said, 'Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?'"

Prince George could face major move

Educational options are being considered by Kate and William, and could see George find a new school.

Unlike his father, a move to Eton could now be off the table as the royal couple consider moving the their son to a prep school in Berkshire.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, the Lambrook School is widely considered a front-runner for the Prince.

For George’s siblings, however, they will remain at Thomas’s Battersea for now.

Writing in the Daily Mail, English claimed that reports suggest Princess Charlotte is “super happy and settled” at the school, and is likely to be joined by her younger brother Prince Louis.

Racing trophy awarded by Queen Victoria could fetch £30,000 at auction

A recently rediscovered horse racing trophy awarded by Queen Victoria in 1845 could fetch £30,000 at auction next month.

Dubbed Her Majesty’s Vase, the silver piece was won by Sir John Barker-Mill at the Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall horse races and passed down through his family.

However, the trophy was separated from its stand and the award’s significance was forgotten over time.

Both pieces were recently brought back together when Sir John’s living relatives discovered the engraved base in an outbuilding.

The trophy is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at Chiswick Auctions in London in March.

It was commissioned for the races by Queen Victoria and crafted by silversmith John Samuel Hunt, and inspired by an ancient vase dating from the 2nd century AD that was found in fragments in 1770 at the bottom of a lake at Hadrian’s Villa near Rome.

