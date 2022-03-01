ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: CT Hits New Hospitalization Milestone; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals has hit a new low in 2022 as the daily infection rate held steady under 3 percent over the weekend.

Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Feb. 25, there were 47 more patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated for the virus to 188, the lowest number the state has reported in several months.

In the latest update from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, officials were reporting that more than 39,000 COVID-19 tests were administered over the weekend, resulting in 1,012 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 2.58 percent positive infection rate, among the lowest recorded in the new year.

Of the 188 COVID-19 patients in Connecticut hospitals, officials noted that 83 (44.1 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 13, unvaccinated persons had a 2.9-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 8.4-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,300 virus-related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Monday, Feb. 28:

  • Fairfield: 197,958 (2,637 deaths);
  • New Haven: 189,814 (2,729);
  • Hartford: 174,424 (3,012);
  • New London: 53,426 (624);
  • Litchfield: 31,207 (443);
  • Middlesex: 27,303 (467);
  • Windham: 25,349 (290);
  • Tolland: 20,103 (260);
  • Unknown: 2,793 (3).

As of Feb. 28, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered more than 1.4 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 28:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 90 percent;
  • 35-44: 93 percent;
  • 25-34: 89 percent;
  • 18-24: 84 percent;
  • 16-17: 87 percent;
  • 12-15: 80 percent;

5-11: 46 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Kempka
2d ago

They should be doing a breakdown of cases of CORRUPTION in the state instead of Covid.

