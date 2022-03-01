59 Unique Spring Baby Names for Your Little Sprout

Click here to read the full article.

Spring is a time of rebirth and, of course, regular-old birth. If you’re careening toward the latter this spring, you may be in the market for a fresh and floral or otherwise nature-inspired baby name. These adorable spring-inspired name picks are an updated alternative to many of the traditional top-100s. We’ve also rounded up more than a dozen bonus baby names with special springtime meanings.

Floral names

Floral names are a perfect choice for a spring baby, no? They also make great baby name group themes for twins or siblings. In fact, chef Jamie Oliver likes nature and floral names so much, he named his daughters (wait for it) Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela and Petal Blossom Rainbow. Check out more flower-inspired names below.

Baby names inspired by nature

We love these cool names inspired by nature. Check out some of our top picks below.

Thorn

Breeze

Skye

Saffron

Willow

Birdie

Falcon

Phoenix

Clover

Cedar

Colt

Birch

Fern

Rain

Sonny

River

Slate

Emerald

Blaze

Dusk

Brooks

Cloud

Wren

A version of this article was originally published in April 2012.