Man, 84, found dead after fire breaks out at Burke County home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An 84-year-old man was found dead in a southern Burke County home after a fire broke out Monday night, first responders said.

Firefighters were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a home on Virginia Ridge in Connelly Springs. The home is in a remote area, about 15 miles south of Morganton. Dispatchers were told a fire had started there and a person might still be inside.

Burke County EMS said a family friend and local first responder saw the flames from a distance and called 911. The caller then went to the home and tried to get inside before firefighters arrived, but the heat and smoke were too intense.

EMS said the fire department arrived and immediately started search and rescue efforts while they worked to suppress the fire. Firefighters found 84-year-old Jose Luis Rolon, who had died, inside the home.

Rolon’s family spoke with Channel 9 and said they were heartbroken over what happened.

“He was a wise man. He was kind to everyone. He just had a beautiful soul,” Rolon’s daughter Sarah Buchanan said. “He was fun to be around and once you got to know him, he loved you forever.”

Crews got the fire until control in about 20 minutes but were at the home for about four hours as they investigated. Several departments gave equipment and manpower to help.

The home was severely damaged in the blaze.

Investigators don’t yet know the cause of the fire, but they told Channel 9 they didn’t see anything suspicious. They believe it started in the back of the home near the kitchen.

The Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, along with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

