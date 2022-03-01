ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the sports that Russia has been suspended from

By Matias Grez, Patrick Sung, CNN
(CNN) — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, various international sports organizations have begun imposing sanctions on the country and its athletes. Below, we take a look at the governing bodies that have so far either suspended Russian teams from competitions or stripped the country of its right to host...

