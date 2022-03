Teen actress Eris Baker has starred alongside some of the industry’s most seasoned and talented stars, and you probably wouldn’t think she was only 16-years-old. Most known for her role as Tess Pearson in NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, but having had screen time in other projects including in several other shows, including K.C. Undercover, Drunk History, Baker’s performance is a clear indication that fans will be seeing a lot more of the NAACP Image Award nominee.

