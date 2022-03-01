ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best vacuum sealer

WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Approximately 40% of food in the U.S. winds up in the trash. A vacuum sealer can help limit your family’s waste by preserving extra food for later. Preserving food with a vacuum sealer not only saves food, but it also saves...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Stick Vacuums to Take the Suck Out of Spring Cleaning

The greatest thing to ever happen to vacuum cleaners was tossing away the cord, making them slimmer and trimming the fat. Dyson may have revolutionized cordless stick vacuums, but the manufacturer is no longer the de facto brand when it comes to getting a good stick vac. Nearly every home appliance brand has a line of cordless stick vacuums these days, and it's easy to see why everyone loves them — they're lightweight, convenient and efficient.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Your Robot Vacuum: 5 Ways to Use It Better

Robot vacuums are certainly convenient. With intelligent navigational capabilities and, in some cases, self-emptying dustbins, these domestic helpers can automatically clean your floors without you having to do much work at all. Even so, they're not completely hands-free. Without regular maintenance, cleaning and care they can fail in their duties....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuums#Vacuum Sealer#Food Preservation#Food Storage#Nuts And Bolts#Bestreviews
WGN TV

Best recliners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to single-occupancy furniture, nothing quite matches the comfort of a great recliner. Far from a simple piece of furniture, the modern recliner is often equipped with an array of special features and tech advancements that elevate it to another level of luxury. That doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on a high-quality recliner — there are plenty of affordable options, as well as high-end models.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

How to Clean Every Part of Your Dryer — It's Simple!

When it comes to home maintenance and cleaning, one of the most neglected appliances is the clothes dryer. Outside of discarding the lint from the dryer lint trap (which you should always do, by the way), cleaning your dryer may not seem like an important thing to do, but for the functionality of your dryer, as well as your personal safety, it matters. The National Fire Protection Association reported that between 2014 and 2018, 32 percent of dryer fires were caused by a failure to clean, with lint, dust, and fiber buildup being the main causes. You don't want to put yourself or your belongings at risk when you could utilize simple cleaning hacks that take no time at all.
HOME & GARDEN
People

28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15

Shop space-saving hacks for your kitchen, bedroom, entryway, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my...
SHOPPING
WGN TV

Best electric skillet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An electric skillet is helpful in many situations, such as cooking for people during the holidays, keeping food hot at a potluck or cooking while traveling or camping. No matter the need, an electric skillet is more than capable of getting the job done.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Best microphone stand

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Microphone stands are necessary pieces of equipment for public speakers, singers and musicians. Anyone who has spent any time on a stage knows that a flimsy microphone stand can affect performance. Spinning boom arms and slipping threads can result in a lack of confidence at best and pricey microphones crashing to the floor at the worst.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Best mop bucket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Using a mop without a bucket means your just pushing around all the dirt and grime. A good mop bucket allows you to absorb the nasty things on your floor before draining them into the bucket to be disposed of later. You don’t even need a huge, commercial-grade mop bucket, just a simple quality one.
AMAZON
WGN TV

Best Bissell carpet cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While regular vacuuming does a great job removing surface dirt and debris from your carpets, investing in a carpet cleaner can help you keep your carpets in the best condition. Of all the brands of carpet cleaners, Bissell is one of the most trusted, versatile companies out there. They offer dozens of carpet cleaner selections to fit each household and at an accessible range of prices.
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

Best induction burners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Induction burners are rapidly growing in popularity thanks to their ability to cook quickly, their increased levels of safety and the amount of energy they save compared to using other cooktops. The only issue is you have to pay quite a high price for a full induction stovetop. Selecting a single or double standalone induction burner can save you tons of money while reaping all of the induction-related benefits.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy